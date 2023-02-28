Superior Hills Elementary School hosts Family Fun Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette elementary school hosted a night of outdoor winter fun on Tuesday.

Superior Hills Elementary School invited families to Family Fun Night. There was a snowshoe book trail, cross-country skiing and hot chocolate.

Superiorland Ski Cats and the Noquemanon Trail Network provided ski equipment and assistance to families. A musher and her dog team even provided dog sled lessons.

Teachers said the event gave students an opportunity to try something new.

“It’s wonderful for families to come to check out our school and check out our grounds,” said Melissa Polkinghorne, Superior Hills first-grade teacher. “It’s also a chance for students to do things that maybe they don’t have the opportunity to do.”

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, but was canceled due to the winter storm.

