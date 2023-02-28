Superior Hills Elementary School hosts Family Fun Night

Superior Hills' Book Trail entrance
Superior Hills' Book Trail entrance(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette elementary school hosted a night of outdoor winter fun on Tuesday.

Superior Hills Elementary School invited families to Family Fun Night. There was a snowshoe book trail, cross-country skiing and hot chocolate.

Superiorland Ski Cats and the Noquemanon Trail Network provided ski equipment and assistance to families. A musher and her dog team even provided dog sled lessons.

Teachers said the event gave students an opportunity to try something new.

“It’s wonderful for families to come to check out our school and check out our grounds,” said Melissa Polkinghorne, Superior Hills first-grade teacher. “It’s also a chance for students to do things that maybe they don’t have the opportunity to do.”

The event was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, but was canceled due to the winter storm.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

Westwood high school logo.
N.I.C.E community school Operating Millage up for renewal May 2nd
military uniform.
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Disabled Veterans
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Keweenaw Co-op to use $1.4M in MEDC funding to bring healthy food options to Hancock
Keweenaw Co-op to use $1.4M in MEDC funding to bring healthy food options to Hancock