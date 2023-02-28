A sunny day before more snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds will clear out from west to east during the day. Conditions will remain pleasant with warmer temps. Our next disturbance will bring scattered wet snow to the area tomorrow starting late in the morning through the afternoon. We’re expecting 1-3″. The rest of the pattern will be quieter with above-normal temperatures.

Today: Becoming sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s in the Keweenaw mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow and near seasonal temps

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 20s north, upper 20s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precip

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

snow
A warmer pattern is on the way
NWS winter weather advisories in effect through Tuesday morning -- wet dense snow with up to a...
Heavy wet snow impacting travel through early Tuesday morning
snow
System brings widespread today
snow
Widespread snow to kick off the week