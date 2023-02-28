A sunny day before more snow

Clouds will clear out from west to east during the day. Conditions will remain pleasant with warmer temps. Our next disturbance will bring scattered wet snow to the area tomorrow starting late in the morning through the afternoon. We’re expecting 1-3″. The rest of the pattern will be quieter with above-normal temperatures.

Today: Becoming sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low 30s in the Keweenaw mid to upper 30s, low 40s south

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered snow and near seasonal temps

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 20s north, upper 20s south

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of mixed precip

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.