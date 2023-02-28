Registration now open for Ishpeming’s Gus Macker Tournament

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Registration is now open for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament that’s coming to Ishpeming.

Basketball teams will compete against each other for bragging rights.

Besides basketball, there will be food vendors, merchandise and other activities. Organizers are looking for sponsors and volunteers ahead of the tournament being held in May.

“It’s just a really fun activity to participate in the community, people of all ages can participate in the Gus Macker so, whether you’re a little kid or an adult that still likes to play it’s a really fun way to get out and enjoy basketball, we do have a lot of food trucks and vendors so it’s a good community event to just come and enjoy and watch and enjoy being in downtown Ishpeming,” said Mary Peterson, Gus Macker Tournament Planning Committee Chair.

Last year the tournament came to Ishpeming, Iron Mountain, Wakefield and Sault Ste. Marie. The Gus Macker Tournament will be in Ishpeming May 20-22. Click here to register.

