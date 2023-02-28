Queen City Running Co. helps UMT prepare for half marathon

Upper Michigan Today episode 236
Upper Michigan Today has a paper airplane contest.
Upper Michigan Today has a paper airplane contest.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Queen City Half Marathon is five months away.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson have been training since the start of the new year with the help of Queen City Running Company’s Kevin Thomsen and Paige Du Bois.

Check in with their progress, and hear advice from the professionals, on Tuesday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, but first, stories of the day.

The U.S. Government is moving towards a nationwide TikTok ban and a group of young engineers sets a paper airplane record... more on paper airplanes later.

Stories of the day include a government-wide Tik Tok ban and an impressive paper airplane feat.

Now, back to running.

Paige Du Bois says you don’t necessarily have to run during your running training.

If you prefer a different physical activity than running and have an easier time getting yourself to do that activity, you should incorporate that into your schedule to build consistency.

If you're training for a running race, you don't necessarily have to run to be successful.

If you plan to run the Queen City Half Marathon, you have exactly 5 months to prepare.

Registration will increase on April 1st. You can sign up here.

Sign up for the Queen City Half/Marathon, happening July 29, before the registration price increases on April 1st.

And finally, back to paper airplanes.

Tia, Elizabeth, Paige, and Kevin have a contest to see who can throw one the farthest.

Tia, Elizabeth, and Paige and Kevin from Queen City Half Marathon have a paper airplane contest.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

