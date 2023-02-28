Michigan family-owned beer, wine distributor celebrates 90 years of charitable giving

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLUC) - Imperial Beverage Company is celebrating 90 years of helping people succeed.

The family-owned beer and wine distributors have time-honored traditions and values rooted in their longstanding history as pillars in their communities.

“Imperial Beverage Company’s story started 90 years ago in 1933 when the Berry family established the business at the end of Prohibition,” said Joe Cekola, president of Imperial Beverage Company. “In the nearly 40 years since the Cekola family bought the company in 1984, we have strived to establish a culture of customer focus, hard work, integrity, and passion. We have grown from a one-county Pabst distributor to a statewide beer, wine, and spirits wholesaler in no small part due to great people with the ideas and drive to make Imperial something special. Every employee, in every position, contributes to our growth and success.”

Imperial Beverage
Imperial Beverage(WLUC)

Imperial Beverage Company’s involvement in the communities ranges from donations and volunteering to special events and their family’s own Joseph A. Cekola Memorial Fund. Established in memory of their father, “Big Joe,” the mission is to provide financial assistance to families of those with developmental disabilities.

“Our passion for helping people succeed goes far beyond our customer service and commitment to our staff,” said Larry Cekola, key relationship officer of Imperial Beverage Company.

“The Joseph A. Cekola Memorial Fund is just one example of how the Imperial team works to support our communities. In addition to sponsoring festivals and events around the state every year, including Royal Oak’s Arts Beats and Eats, the Kalamazoo Marathon, and Marquette’s Harbor Fest, we encourage all our employees to actively volunteer in the communities in which we live and serve,” said

