Man charged in deadly Kentucky police ambush found dead in jail

Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.
Law enforcement are on the scene of a shooting with several victims in Allen, Kentucky.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting died in a Kentucky prison, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt confirmed Tuesday.

Lance Storz, 49, of Allen, Kentucky, was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, Hunt says.

“It’s a cowardly way out by a coward in every sense of the word,” Floyd County attorney Keith Bartley says.

Storz was accused of killing three police officers and a K-9, and injuring four others during a shooting on June 30.

Days leading up to the shootout, Storz was accused of holding a woman hostage inside his home.

Law enforcement was attempting to serve an emergency protection order and arrest Storz for fourth-degree physical assault when the first fatal shots rang out.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Department Deputy William Petry, Prestonburg Police Department Capt. Ralph Frasure and Officer Jacob Chaffins died in the barrage of gunfire that has been described by officials as a “war zone.”

WARNING: Some may find the image disturbing.

Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the...
Lance Storz was being held at the Pike County Detention Center at the time of his death, the sheriff says.(PCDC)

Storz was facing numerous charges in connection with the shooting deaths, including three counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault, seven counts of wanton endangerment, assault on a service animal and domestic violence assault.

All three victims were buried in Prestonsburg, Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

Jack Holder, one of the last Pearl Harbor survivors, has died at 101.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
Westwood high school logo.
N.I.C.E community school Operating Millage up for renewal May 2nd
military uniform.
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Disabled Veterans
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic