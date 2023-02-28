Keweenaw Co-op to use $1.4M in MEDC funding to bring healthy food options to Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Cooperative, Inc. plans to transform a vacant, former car dealership in downtown Hancock into a new location for Keweenaw Co-op Market & Deli.

The Keweenaw Co-op will provide healthy food options in what is currently considered a “food desert.” The project will include a 4,728-square-foot addition to the 9,694-square-foot building, allowing space for a full deli, indoor and outdoor seating, fresh produce, meat, dairy, frozen foods, and packaged groceries.

The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $7.6 million and create 11 full-time equivalent jobs as well as retain 28 jobs, supported by a $1.4 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant. In addition to activating a vacant building in the heart of downtown Hancock, the project will contribute to walkability, bring new economic activity, and serve as a catalyst for future development in the area.

The city of Hancock is supporting the project with two Downtown Development Authority façade grants totaling $20,000 and city water main and infrastructure upgrades valued at $15,000. The city is certified with MEDC’s RRC program.

