Iron Golem Games celebrates one year of business

Iron Golem Games logo
Iron Golem Games logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette tabletop game store celebrated its first anniversary Tuesday.

Iron Golem Games opened on March 4, 2022. Over the past year, the store has grown to become a hub for tabletop, card, and role-playing games. Tuesday, the store celebrated its one-year anniversary with a party and refreshments.

One of the store’s co-owners reflected on the year’s success.

“We really built this from the ground up with the vision of trying to make this the game store that we wanted to play at,” said Jordan Gokey, Iron Golem Games co-owner. “We put a lot of time and effort into this and it’s really cool, a year from [then], saying that we’re still going.”

The store will continue to celebrate its anniversary all week with special deals, gatherings, and new merch.

