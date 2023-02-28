Governor Whitmer makes appointments to Boards and Commissions

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Feb. 23, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced appointments to several Boards and Commissions.

Whitmer announced the following appointments to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board, Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, Michigan Board of Acupuncture, Michigan Board of Audiology, Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts, Michigan Cherry Committee, Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission, Historical Records Advisory Board, Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Michigan Task Force on Physician’s Assistants, Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services, Michigan Trails Advisory Council, Michigan Tree Fruit Commission, and Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission.

Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards

Mr. Matthew Hartig, of Marshall, is a Corrections Deputy Sheriff with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and part-time firefighter for the City of Marshall. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Olivet College in business administration. Mr. Hartig is reappointed to represent the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Michigan for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026.

Mr. Jeffery A. Hawkins, of Flint, is the owner of A & J Janitorial Services. He has strong ties to his community volunteering in food distribution, distribution of water in Flint since 2014, spearheading several events around social injustice and the fight against crime. He has 12 years of experience bridging social gaps between law enforcement and the community they serve. He is a graduate of Midwestern Baptist College. Mr. Hawkins is reappointed to represent residents of the state for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026.

Miss Chiante’ Lymon, of Kalamazoo, has been the Executive Director at Society for History and Racial Equity in Kalamazoo since 2021. Prior to this she worked as a social media and technology specialist and a Legal Assistant at the Kalamazoo Defender’s office. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Western Michigan University in 2018 and a Diversity, Inclusion, Equity Certification from University of Southern Florida in 2021. Miss Lymon is appointed to represent the public for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026. She succeeds Thomas Adams whose term has expired.

Mr. Issa Shahin, of Dearborn, has served as the Chief of Police for Dearborn since January of 2022 and has been with the department since 1998. He is the first Muslim Police Chief in Michigan history. He holds a Bachelor of Political Science, a Master of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, and completed the School of Police Staff and Command - Executive Leadership Program, all at Eastern Michigan University. Chief Shahin is reappointed to represent the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026.

Mr. Michael D. Wendling, of Port Huron, is the St. Clair County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Juris Doctorate from Wayne State University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Michigan State University. Mr. Wendling is reappointed to represent the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan, for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026.

Mr. Gregory Zyburt, of Marquette, has been the Sheriff of Marquette County since 2017. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Northern Michigan University. He has 38 years of experience in law enforcement, with 36 years as a road patrol officer and working chief. Mr. Zyburt is reappointed to represent the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2026. Zyburt said he wants to hold police officers accountable.

“We have bad police officers just like there’s bad lawyers and there’s bad doctors, every field has their bad person,” Zyburt said. “MCOLES, we are the ones that revoke the licenses and get those people out of the system, and, as I said, make police officers better trained.”

The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) executes its statutory responsibility to promote public safety in Michigan by setting standards for selection, employment, licensing, license revocation, and funding in law enforcement and criminal justice, in both the public and private sectors.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Trails Advisory Council

Mr. Brian Beauchamp, of Traverse City, has been the Communications and Policy Director at TART Trails, Inc since 2014. Prior to this, he worked at Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, Michigan League of Conservation Voters, and Clean Water Action. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Michigan State University and completed a Mini-MBA Executive Development Certificate at Ferris State University. Mr. Beauchamp is appointed to represent non-motorized trail users for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2027. He is also designated chair of the board for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring at the pleasure of the governor. He succeeds Bob Wilson who has resigned.

Mr. Tavon Brooks, of Troy, has served as the VP of Jeep Product Marketing since last year and has been rising through the ranks at STELLANTIS since 2011. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, both from Cornell University. Mr. Brooks is appointed to represent offroad vehicle owners for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2026. He succeeds Jessi Adler whose term has expired.

Mrs. Jenny Cook, of Kalamazoo, is an Equine Property Manager at a farm in the Kalamazoo area and has served on the Equine Trails Subcommittee representing southwest Michigan for the last four years. She is a graduate of Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Mrs. Cook is reappointed to represent the equine trails subcommittee for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2026.

Mr. Ryan Laporte, of Houghton, is the operations manager for Northern Hardwoods and the president of the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club. He holds an aerospace hydraulic systems degree from Western Michigan University. Mr. Laporte is appointed to represent offroad vehicle owners and UP residents for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2027. He succeeds Donald Kauppi who has resigned.

Mrs. Karen Middendorp, of Dorr, is the Executive Director at the Michigan Snowmobile and ORV Association, where she has worked for 23 years. Mrs. Middendorp is appointed to represent snowmobile owners for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2025.

Ms. Amy Scharmen-Burgdolf, of Stockbridge, is an Operations Supervisor at Michigan State University working in the infectious disease research department. She holds a degree in Biochemistry from Michigan State University. She is currently serving on the equine trail’s subcommittee. Ms. Scharmen-Burgdolf is appointed to represent the equine trails subcommittee for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring January 17, 2025.

Michigan State Housing Development Authority Board

Mr. Jonathan P. Bradford, of Grand Rapids, is the retired CEO of the Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF), a not-for-profit housing developer and housing service provider in Grand Rapids. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Calvin University and a Master of Social Work in Housing Policy and Planning from the University of Michigan. He is also a licensed residential builder. Mr. Bradford is appointed for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring March 10, 2026. He succeeds Carl English whose term has expired.

Mr. Warren Call, of Traverse City, is President and CEO of Traverse Connect. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Michigan State University and a Master of Business Administration in International Finance from St. John’s University. Mr. Call is appointed for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring March 10, 2026. He succeeds Deborah Muchmore whose term has expired.

“The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board and I welcome and look forward to working with these two extraordinary leaders to advance the Authority’s vision of making Michigan a place where all people have quality affordable housing as a foundation to reach their full potential. Jonathan and Warren will bring new expertise and geographic representation to the housing and community development issues that come before us,” said Susan Corbin, MSHDA Board chair and director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. “I also want to thank outgoing board members Carl English and Deb Muchmore for their many years of service and commitment to this board and the state of Michigan.”

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority, established in 1966, was created to provide financial and technical assistance through public and private partnerships to create and preserve safe and decent affordable housing, engage in community economic development activities, develop vibrant cities, towns and villages, and address homeless issues.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Acupuncture

Dr. Brian Emrys, of Caro, is a Primary Care Physician at Beyond Health & Wellness, and Veteran of the United States Armed Services. He received an Associate Degree from American Military University, a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Health Science, a Master’s of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and a Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine from the National University of Health Science. Dr. Emrys is appointed to represent Acupuncturists for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026. He succeeds Jeffery Rodgers whose term has expired.

Mrs. Elizabeth Lukasik, of Holt, currently works under the Real Estate Services Section at the Michigan Department of Transportation in Lansing. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Oakland University. Mrs. Lukasik is reappointed to represent the general public for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026.

The Michigan Board of Acupuncture works with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs to oversee the practice of approximately 89 acupuncturists. The Board has the obligation to take disciplinary action against registrants who have adversely affected the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Audiology

Dr. Kaylee Davenport, of Midland, has been a Clinical Audiologist at the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs in Saginaw for the last five years. Before this, she was a clinical audiologist at the Rontal Clinic and an Audiology Resident at The Shea Ear Clinic. She received her Bachelor of Science from Northern Michigan University and Doctorate of Audiology from Louisiana Tech University. Dr. Davenport is appointed to represent audiologists for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026. She succeeds Teresa Zwolan whose term has expired.

Dr. Marci Lesperance, of Ann Arbor, is the associate chief clinical officer for Children’s Specialty and Women’s Services, University of Michigan Medical Group. She has previously served as surgeon in chief for the Children’s and Women’s Hospital, program director for the University of Michigan’s Pediatric Otolaryngology Fellowship, and past president of the American Society of Pediatric Otolaryngology. She received her medical degree from the University of Michigan Medical School. Dr. Lesperance is appointed to represent those licensed to practice medicine for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026. She succeeds Melissa Sommers whose term has expired.

The Michigan Board of Audiology was enacted as part of the Public Health Code to license audiologists who apply nonmedical and nonsurgical principles, methods, and procedures related to disorders of hearing. The Board promotes and protects the public’s health, safety, and welfare, and has the obligation to take disciplinary action against licensees who have adversely affected the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts

Ms. Angela Khater, of Dearborn, is a licensed behavior analyst and clinical director for autism services for IOA Behavioral Health. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Davenport University and her Master of Arts in Behavior Analysis from Western Michigan University. Ms. Khater is appointed to represent behavior analysts engaged in providing clinical services for a term commencing February 16, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2025. She succeeds Stephanie Peterson whose term has expired.

The Michigan Board of Behavior Analysts was created to assist the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs with the regulating and licensing of behavior analysts who utilize applied behavior analysis interventions that are based on scientific research and the direct observation and measurement of behavior and the environment.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Cherry Committee

Mr. Noah Fox, of Walkerville, is a farm manager at N. J. Fox and Sons. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management from Michigan State University. Mr. Fox is appointed to represent district 2 tart-cherry-growers for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring February 1, 2026. He succeeds Andrew Riley whose term has expired.

Mr. Paul Hubbell, of Williamsburg, has been the owner/operator Orchard View Farms since 1970, where he farms 250 acres of cherries and 50 acres of apples. He holds a degree in agriculture from Michigan State University. Mr. Hubbell is reappointed to represent district 1 sweet-cherry-growers, for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring February 1, 2026.

Mr. David Smeltzer, of Bear Lake, has been the owner of West Wind Orchards, LLC since 2007 and was a partner at Per-Clin Orchards, Inc. for the 28 years prior. He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Alma College. He has been chairman of the Michigan Cherry Committee since 2019 and a member since 2014. Mr. Smeltzer is reappointed to represent district 1 tart-cherry-growers, for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring February 1, 2026.

The Michigan Cherry Committee was developed for the purpose of improving the economic position of the Michigan red tart and sweet cherry growers by creating greater marketing opportunities for their fruit. The Committee conducts advertising and promotion programs, assembles, and disseminates market information, and supports research into new marketing methods.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission

Dr. Alison Dickson, of Ann Arbor, is currently a Preventive Medicine Resident at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Zoology from Miami University and an MD from Duke University School of Medicine. She is also currently pursuing a Master’s in Public Health Management and Policy from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. Dr. Dickson is appointed to represent physicians for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 15, 2023. She succeeds Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha who has resigned.

Mr. Paul Haan, of Grand Rapids, is the Lead Programs Manager for the City of Grand Rapids and the Founding Executive Director for Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan. Haan has a B.A. from Calvin University in Communications and Philosophy. Mr. Haan is reappointed to represent an organization that focuses on lead exposure advocacy for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 15, 2026.

Ms. Rebecca Meuninck, of Ann Arbor, is the Deputy Director and Environmental Health Strategic Team Leader for Ecology Center Inc. She has a B.S. from University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in Anthropology from Michigan State University. Ms. Meunink is reappointed to represent an organization that focuses on lead exposure advocacy pharmacists for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 15, 2026.

Dr. Lyke Thompson, of Ann Arbor, is Director of the Center for Urban Studies, and professor in the department of political science at Wayne State University. He has a B.A. in Journalism, M.A. in Urban Studies, and a Ph.D., in Urban Studies, Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington. Mr. Thompson is reappointed to represent the research and technology community for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 15, 2026.

The Child Lead Exposure Elimination Commission focuses on implementing the recommendations of the former Child Lead Poisoning Elimination Board and monitoring the state’s efforts to eliminate lead exposure in children. The Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Governor and department director to coordinate and collaborate with all levels of government and stakeholders regarding programs and policies related to the elimination of child lead exposure.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Historical Records Advisory Board

Lindsay Hiltunen, of Baraga, has worked as a University Archivist at Michigan Technological University since 2014. She holds an M.A. is History, an M.S. in Library Science, a B.S. in Social Science, and is currently a PhD student at Michigan Tech in the field of Rhetoric, Theory and Culture. Ms. Hiltunen is reappointed for a term commencing February 23, 2023, and expiring December 31, 2026.

The State Historical Records Advisory Board serves as a central advisory body for historical records planning and for National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC)-funded projects in the state. The Board acts as a coordinating body to facilitate cooperation and communication among historical records repositories and information agencies within the state, and as a state-level review body for grant proposals that meet NHPRC grant program guidelines.

This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

Dr. Andrew R. Mastay, of Grosse Pointe, is a Senior Staff Physician at Henry Ford Medical Group. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from the University of Detroit Mercy. He then went to Oakland University and then Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, where he received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine. Dr. Mastay is appointed to represent podiatrists for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026. He succeeds Harvey Lefkowitz whose term has expired.

Mrs. Andrea Ciaravino, of Bloomfield Hills, is a physician’s assistant in the Henry Ford Health System specializing in podiatric medicine, sports medicine, and orthopedics. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology from Michigan State University and her Master of Sciences degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Detroit Mercy. Mrs. Ciaravino is appointed to represent physician assistants for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 30, 2026. She succeeds Brandon Weber whose term has expired.

The Michigan Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery was formed to license and regulate the practice of podiatric medicine and surgery, which is defined in the Public Health Code as the evaluation, diagnosis, management, and prevention of conditions of the lower extremities, including local manifestations of systemic disease in the human foot and ankle, by attending to and advising patients and through the use of devices, diagnostic tests, drugs and biologicals, surgical procedures, or other means.

This appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Task Force on Physician’s Assistants

Dr. Andrew Mastay, of Grosse Pointe, is appointed to represent the Board of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2025.

The Michigan Task Force on Physician’s Assistants works with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory affairs to oversee the practice of physician’s assistants in this state. The Public Health Code mandates certain responsibilities and duties for a health professional licensing board. Underlying all duties is the responsibility of the Board to promote and protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services

Mrs. Lisa Cook-Gordon, of Melvin, is Co-Director of Michigan Family Voices, a grassroot organization that advocates for family-centered care for children and youth with special needs and or disabilities. She has a Master of Science from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts from University of Michigan-Flint. Mrs. Cook-Gordon is reappointed to represent disability advocacy groups for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2025.

Karen Schulz, of Lansing, is Director of Member Services for MESSA, a nonprofit that serves the health care needs of Michigan’s public-school employees. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Central Michigan University. Schulz is reappointed to represent business, industry, or labor for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring December 31, 2025.

The Michigan Council for Rehabilitation Services reviews, analyzes, and advises Michigan’s rehabilitation programs and services, and advises the department director and Governor. The Council works in partnership with Michigan Rehabilitation Services (MRS) and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs’ Bureau of Services for Blind Persons (LEO-BSBP).

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Tree Fruit Commission

Mr. Scott Hassle, of Decatur, is a second-generation farmer and Partner at Berrybrook Enterprises. He holds an Associates of Arts & Sciences Degree in Agribusiness from Michigan State University. Mr. Hassle is appointed to represent district 3 growers for a term commencing March 1, 2023 and expiring March 1, 2026. He will succeed Fred Koenigshof whose term expires.

Mr. Bruce Veliquette, of Kewadin, is the manager of Cherry Ke Inc, which grows 2500 acres of cherries. He is a graduate of the University of Northwestern Ohio. Mr. Veliquette is reappointed to represent district 1 growers for a term commencing March 1, 2023 and expiring March 1, 2026.

The Michigan Tree Fruit Commission is a board that aims to improve the economic position of Michigan tree fruit growers by creating greater marketing opportunities. This is done by performing market research, disseminating market information, and expanding markets for tree fruit.

These appointments are subject to advice and consent of the Senate.

Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission

Mr. Wolfgang Mueller, of Northville, is a licensed attorney and owner of Mueller Law Firm. He is also a practicing martial artist and holds the rank of 3rd degree black belt in the Korean martial art of Tang Soo Do. Mr. Mueller holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University and the University of Michigan, respectively, as well as a Juris Doctor from the Detroit College of Law. Mr. Mueller is appointed to represent Mixed Martial Arts for a term commencing February 23, 2023 and expiring June 5, 2024. He succeeds John Toth who has resigned.

The Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission is the successor to the Michigan Boxing Commission and is responsible for the regulation of professional boxing and mixed martial arts. The Commission and the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs are vested with management, control, and jurisdiction over all professional boxing, professional or amateur mixed martial arts, or unarmed combat contests or events conducted in this state.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

