Forsberg’s Flowers will start offering workshops this spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite what you see outside, spring is around the corner and local flower shops are preparing for the change in season.

Beyond new floral options, Forsberg’s Flowers is gearing up to start offering workshop classes.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon gets together with Designer Sarah Balding to learn more.

Forsberg's Flowers, located on Front Street in Marquette, is starting to offer classes in-shop this April.

The first workshop class will be held in April, though a specific date has not been picked out yet.

During the class, you’ll learn about soil types, techniques for plant longevity, and how to design a beautiful arrangement.

You can keep up with Forsberg’s on Facebook for the specific date of that class.

Balding tells Trudgeon that they’ll eventually do cooking and crafting workshops too.

Forsberg’s Flowers is located at 201 S. Front Street in Marquette.

