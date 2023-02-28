Expand your green thumb and get ready for Spring

MSU Extension office offers a variety of courses to make the most of this year’s growing season
Snow will be gone soon, making right now the perfect time to perfect your gardening skills
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Spring, the possibilities of your backyard garden are limitless. And the MSU Extension office wants to teach you how to make the most of the short growing season in the Upper Peninsula.

The extension educator spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about the workshop and events you can get involved in. Learn how to master your vegetable garden, grow fruits or become a master gardener.

To register and to keep up on all their classes click here

You can also use their 24/7 free lawn and garden hotline, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 A.M. to noon. That number is 1-888-678-3464.

