Expand your green thumb and get ready for Spring

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - This Spring, the possibilities of your backyard garden are limitless. And the MSU Extension office wants to teach you how to make the most of the short growing season in the Upper Peninsula.

The extension educator spoke with TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson about the workshop and events you can get involved in. Learn how to master your vegetable garden, grow fruits or become a master gardener.

To register and to keep up on all their classes click here

You can also use their 24/7 free lawn and garden hotline, Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 A.M. to noon. That number is 1-888-678-3464.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.