Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

Dancing With Our Stars 2020 logo
Dancing With Our Stars 2020 logo(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. dance competition is back after a four-year hiatus.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice will host the 8th annual Dancing With Our Stars May 24 and 25. Right now, organizers are preparing to kick off the event with a reveal of the dancers on March 1. Stars are all members of the Marquette County community.

Dancers will perform twice – once each night. Judges will critique the dancers and folks will vote for their favorite couple after each show. All the event proceeds will go to U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

This will be the first Dancing With Our Stars since 2019.

“I highly anticipate that because we haven’t had it in so long, it’s really going to be something exciting to bring back to the community,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Dancing With Our Stars consultant. “I think it really makes people happy. It’s something so fun to support and we’re really looking forward to all the excitement that this 2023 cast is going to bring.”

Dance Stars will be revealed live on TV6 on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
City of Marquette awarded $8M in MEDC funding for hospital demolition
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to March
Left to right: Joe Cekola (president), Joey Cekola (chief revenue officer), Ashley Cekola...
Michigan family-owned beer, wine distributor celebrates 90 years of charitable giving
Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU