Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. dance competition is back after a four-year hiatus.

U.P. Home Health and Hospice will host the 8th annual Dancing With Our Stars May 24 and 25. Right now, organizers are preparing to kick off the event with a reveal of the dancers on March 1. Stars are all members of the Marquette County community.

Dancers will perform twice – once each night. Judges will critique the dancers and folks will vote for their favorite couple after each show. All the event proceeds will go to U.P. Home Health and Hospice.

This will be the first Dancing With Our Stars since 2019.

“I highly anticipate that because we haven’t had it in so long, it’s really going to be something exciting to bring back to the community,” said Lindsay Hemmila, Dancing With Our Stars consultant. “I think it really makes people happy. It’s something so fun to support and we’re really looking forward to all the excitement that this 2023 cast is going to bring.”

Dance Stars will be revealed live on TV6 on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

