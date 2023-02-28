‘A Copper Dog Film’
UMT goes behind the scenes of the project to learn what it took to put the documentary together
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A project years in the making, ‘A Copper Dog Film,’ highlights the race, the volunteers, the spirit and effort it takes to put on an event of this magnitude in a place that’s known for it’s remote location, stunning views, and grit of those who call it home.
Adam Johnson and his team spent countless hours in the wild U.P. elements to make it happen, interviewed over 22 people, and created a documentary that not just takes you behind the scenes, but leaves you with all the feels for the event, the people and the copper country.
Watch a Copper Dog Film:
On FOX UP: February 28 at 7:30 P.M., March 3 at 9:30 A.M., March 5 at 10:00 P.M.
On TV6: March 5 at 10:30 A.M.
