UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A project years in the making, ‘A Copper Dog Film,’ highlights the race, the volunteers, the spirit and effort it takes to put on an event of this magnitude in a place that’s known for it’s remote location, stunning views, and grit of those who call it home.

Adam Johnson and his team spent countless hours in the wild U.P. elements to make it happen, interviewed over 22 people, and created a documentary that not just takes you behind the scenes, but leaves you with all the feels for the event, the people and the copper country.

It look passion, perseverance and determination to capture the essence of the sled dog events - pushing through weather and the U.P. terrain

Adam Johnson, who's taken photos of the Copper Dog for the past 14 years, wanted to dive deeper and showcasing the behind the scenes working of the event.

In the last segment of the show, Steve and Elizabeth rundown where and when you can view 'A Copper Dog Film"

Watch a Copper Dog Film:

On FOX UP: February 28 at 7:30 P.M., March 3 at 9:30 A.M., March 5 at 10:00 P.M.

On TV6: March 5 at 10:30 A.M.

