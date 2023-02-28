City of Marquette awarded $8M in MEDC funding for hospital demolition

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has been awarded up to $8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the City of Marquette Blight Clearance Project in Marquette.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the project will include the demolition of buildings at the property of the former Marquette General Hospital as well as structure and site demolition, relocation of active utilities, and temporary access to provide for demolition and removal of buried debris.

As part of the demolition, engineering services will be required to assess and potentially eliminate environmental conditions and remove existing contamination on the site.

Located near the Northern Michigan University (NMU) campus, the site is an ideal location for much-needed housing and other amenities that could complement the neighborhood, NMU, and the nearby 3rd Street business corridor.

An economic feasibility analysis shows the viability of an estimated $166 million mixed-use development, featuring a wide range of housing, retail and commercial space, and greenspace and pedestrian corridors to better connect the development and surrounding neighborhoods to NMU’s campus.

The NMU Foundation has established a website to share information regarding the project, including public access to reports and documents related to its work of aligning relationships and resources required to facilitate the demolition and site preparation of the former hospital site.

The total estimated project cost is $12.7 million and will be used for site demolition and the removal of hazardous material.

The CDBG funds will be wholly dedicated toward blight elimination. The project is supported by regional economic development partner InvestUP, the Northern Michigan University Foundation, local legislators, community stakeholders and residents. The city of Marquette will serve as the grantee of the project and will provide expedited review and permitting as part of the project process.

The city of Marquette is certified with MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program

