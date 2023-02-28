City of Marquette awarded $8M in MEDC funding for hospital demolition

The site of the former Marquette General Hospital
The site of the former Marquette General Hospital(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette has been awarded up to $8 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the City of Marquette Blight Clearance Project in Marquette.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the project will include the demolition of buildings at the property of the former Marquette General Hospital as well as structure and site demolition, relocation of active utilities, and temporary access to provide for demolition and removal of buried debris.

As part of the demolition, engineering services will be required to assess and potentially eliminate environmental conditions and remove existing contamination on the site.

Located near the Northern Michigan University (NMU) campus, the site is an ideal location for much-needed housing and other amenities that could complement the neighborhood, NMU, and the nearby 3rd Street business corridor.

An economic feasibility analysis shows the viability of an estimated $166 million mixed-use development, featuring a wide range of housing, retail and commercial space, and greenspace and pedestrian corridors to better connect the development and surrounding neighborhoods to NMU’s campus.

The NMU Foundation has established a website to share information regarding the project, including public access to reports and documents related to its work of aligning relationships and resources required to facilitate the demolition and site preparation of the former hospital site.

The total estimated project cost is $12.7 million and will be used for site demolition and the removal of hazardous material.

The CDBG funds will be wholly dedicated toward blight elimination. The project is supported by regional economic development partner InvestUP, the Northern Michigan University Foundation, local legislators, community stakeholders and residents. The city of Marquette will serve as the grantee of the project and will provide expedited review and permitting as part of the project process.

The city of Marquette is certified with MEDC’s Redevelopment Ready Communities (RRC) program

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
Ryan Orzechowicz was arrested in November for OWI causing death.
UPDATE: Driver charged in fatal Chassell crash to stand jury trial
Michigan State Police stop car going 156 mph on I-496
A boy is dead and another child is injured after a shooting Sunday during a child's birthday...
12-year-old shot, killed at birthday party in Wisconsin

Latest News

Dancing With Our Stars 2020 logo
Dancing With Our Stars to return for first time since COVID-19 pandemic
Mugshot of Dawaun Johnson from the Baraga County Sheriff's Office
UPDATE: Preliminary exam for Semi driver arrested in deadly L’Anse gas station crash pushed to March
Left to right: Joe Cekola (president), Joey Cekola (chief revenue officer), Ashley Cekola...
Michigan family-owned beer, wine distributor celebrates 90 years of charitable giving
Ticket vendor outage affecting events at MTU, NMU