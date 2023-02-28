3 men face 7 felonies each for Chippewa County drug bust

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three men are in jail and charged with 7 felonies each following an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force (TRIDENT) and the Chippewa County Sheriff in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to a Facebook post by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Joshua Allen O’Connor of Kincheloe, 36-year-old Brian Thomas Nielson of Kincheloe, and 34-year-old Brian Antonio Hicks of Inkster were arrested following several reports of drug overdoses in Chippewa County. One overdose that killed a young Sault Ste. Marie man.

Trident detectives assisted the Sault Ste Marie PD in the investigation into the death. As part of that investigation, detectives looked into a group of people believed to be selling Methamphetamine and Cocaine, which was thought to be mixed with Fentanyl. TRIDENT had information that Clyde’s take-out restaurant in Kincheloe was the base of this operation.

During the death investigation detectives were able to get more information, which allowed them to conduct three search warrants on Feb. 24 — for O’Connor, Nielson, and Hicks. All 3 suspects were found at Clyde’s take-out restaurant in Kincheloe, which the Chippewa County Sheriff said was owned by one of the suspects.

Detectives found a large amount of Cocaine and Meth suspected to be laced with fentanyl. Detectives also found a loaded handgun and other evidence such as a digital scale, baggies, and U.S. Currency.

O’Connor, Nielson, and Hicks are each charged with:

Delivery of Methamphetamine

Delivery of Cocaine FELONY

Weapons, Firearm possession by Felon FELONS

Weapons, Possession FELONY

Felony Firearm FELONY

Conspiracy to Deliver Methamphetamine FELONY

Conspiracy to Deliver Cocaine FELONY

Mr. O’Connor and Mr. Nielson are both 4th Offense Habitual Offenders.

All three were lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility and have been arraigned in Chippewa County’s 91st District Court.

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the overdose death and more arrests or charges are expected.

Trident was also assisted by U.S.B.P K-9 unit, HSI, Kinross P.D. and Central Dispatch.

TRIDENT, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and Sault Ste Marie PD would like to warn the public that we continue to see Cocaine, Heroin and Methamphetamine laced with fentanyl in the Eastern U.P. area. TRIDENT also has information that there are counterfeit oxycodone tablets in the Chippewa County area. These tablets are blue in color and marked with “M-30″. These tablets also contain fentanyl.

The Chippewa County Sheriff said fentanyl continues to be a great danger to those using illegal narcotics, all first responders and anyone that may accidentally encounter it.

