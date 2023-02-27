Widespread snow to kick off the week

Two separate systems will bring warm and moist air to the area today. This will result in widespread snow by the afternoon. It starts to move in across the south late this morning. Initially, there could be some light ice, but shifting to packy wet snow quickly. Roads will become slippery and sloppy with moderate accumulation. Snow amounts will mainly range 3-6″ with around 7″ along the Wisconsin state line. This clears out by early tomorrow morning. A cold front passes through on Wednesday with a chance for snow in the south. The pattern remains slightly above average and quieter for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Today: Cloudy, breezy with widespread snow

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s west, Mid 20s inland, around 30° along the Great Lakes shoreline

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers. Otherwise, warmer

>Highs: Upper 20s west, mid to upper 30s central, low to mid 30s east

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of snow showers in the south

>Highs: Upper 20s west, low 30s east

Thursday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

