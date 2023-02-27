Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Security footage pictures of robbery suspect(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron River Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a robbery that took place at Flagstar Bank Monday morning.

At 9:24 a.m. the Flagstar Bank in Iron River was robbed. Police believe that there was only one robber who was unarmed.

The suspect was wearing a yellow jacket and khaki tear away pants. They left in a grey 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado pick-up truck.

According to police, the amount of money taken is unknown at this time. No one was injured during the robbery.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery to call 911. Do not try and detain.

Image of truck the robber left in
Image of truck the robber left in(WLUC)

