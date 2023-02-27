Superior Fastpitch prepares for march Mayhem Tournament

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bats, helmets, and gloves filled the Superior Dome Sunday night as the Superior Fastpitch organization was practicing with their teams ahead of the March Mayhem Tournament next week at the Superior Dome. The group was orignally created because there was not a travel organization around the U.P.

“It’s nice because, you know, we had to leave the area a year and a half ago in order to find a travel program that went to all these tournaments and had indoor facilities. So when we came back, we thought, why can’t we do that up here in Marquette? With the help of the board members, we’ve done a phenomenal job of starting out,” said board member and coach Derek Swajanen. ”We thought we would have one team last year. We ended up with three teams last year and then seven teams now this year, including two of the baseball teams. It’s been nice for these young ladies to be able to branch out, to go to tournaments and to get some exposure if they do want to go to the next level. “We thought we would have one team last year. We ended up with three teams last year and then seven teams now this year, including two of the baseball teams. It’s been nice for these young ladies to be able to branch out, to go to tournaments and to get some exposure if they do want to go to the next level.”

With a great group people involved in the program it helps to give the athletes a jump start on their season.

“We got a great group of board members, coaches, girls in the program,” said Superior Fastpitch Board President Mark Pantti. “I mean we’re 13 months along and we are you know we’re seven teams deep and for the girls across the up lower Michigan coming up to play as well. I mean, they get to kick off their season now instead of late April or May and it’s just an exciting time for us.

Age groups for the team range from 10 and under all the way up to an 18 and under team. For the young athletes they say they are excited to get back on the field and compete.

“I’m ready for the team bonding and seeing the hard work we put in pay off on the field,” said Superior Fastpitch athlete, Charleye Swajanen. I’m excited to start playing and like being able to just have my days filled with softball, said Olivia Richards.

Giving young boys and girls the opportunity to play the sport they love at an elite level while making connections with others they will see again in future competition. The March Mayhem Tournament begins on March 4th at the Superior Dome. Tickets to the event are five dollars a day or ten dollars for the weekend. Children under fiver, coaches, and players are free to attend the event anytime.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.