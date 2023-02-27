Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a...
FILE - Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 22, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Feb. 27, 2023, bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday bestowed a state decoration on Steven Seagal, the American action-movie actor who also holds Russian citizenship.

The awarding of the Order of Friendship was announced on the Russian government’s internet portal. The order recognizes people who Russia considers to have contributed to bettering international relations.

Seagal was a vocal supporter of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and last year visited the Russian-held Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed in an attack for which Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other.

Seagal was named in 2018 as a Russian Foreign Ministry humanitarian envoy to the United States and Japan.

The U.S. remains focused on aiding Ukraine. (CNN, POOL, HOST TV, ROSSIYA 1, KREMLIN, NSA, RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE, RADIO FREE EUROPE, RADIO LIBERTY)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage pictures of robbery suspect
Suspect wanted for robbery at Flagstar Bank in Iron River
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona
2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash
The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act

Latest News

The group plans to use this feedback to determine what care the community needs going forward...
BARCC coalition requests community feedback through 5-county mental health survey
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says
NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy
NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Supreme Court will hear arguments on two lawsuits which challenge the Biden administration’s...
Supreme Court case will determine the fate of student loan forgiveness