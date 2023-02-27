Preparations underway for Downtown Marquette’s Restaurant Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Restaurants in Downtown Marquette will have a chance to try something new next week.

The Marquette Downtown Development Authority is hosting Restaurant Week. It will run from March 5 until March 11. Restaurants in Downtown Marquette will have special dishes and discounts all week long. At least 12 restaurants will participate, including Lagniappe, Vango’s, and Steinhaus.

The Marquette DDA hopes this boosts business for downtown restaurants.

“We wanted to use this as an opportunity to both put a spotlight on local flavors and then also to kind of push people to dine out and dine locally,” said Michael Bradford, Marquette DDA business outreach and promotions director.

New this year will be a promotional gift card giveaway. Folks can win a $30 gift card to one of the participating restaurants. To enter the giveaway, comment (and tag) your favorite Downtown restaurant on the post below then sign up for the DDA’s newsletter.