Peter White Public Library, City of Marquette announce Public Gallery Program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library and the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture are joining forces. The goal: To improve the overall quality of the City’s Deo Gallery and Library’s Huron Mountain Club Gallery.

This collaboration is called the Public Gallery Program and is the first of its kind between the two galleries, despite being in the same building.

City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin said the program will change how art is acquired and promoted.

“What people probably don’t realize is that these galleries were operated separately and now we’re operating them together, which is very new,” Morin said. “We haven’t done this for over 20 years, so this is changing how we approach artists and work with the community, and we’re excited about it. "

Morin said working together will improve both galleries and their outreach. “We can leverage our resources to really grow them and increase the number of people that have access to them, get more artists involved,” Morin said. “Rather than operating separate, we’re much stronger together.”

Peter White Public Library Director Andrea Ingmire said combining its strengths with those of the city’s arts and culture center will also benefit the artists.

“The Office of Arts and Culture is really good at promoting arts and we’re marginally good at promoting arts,” Ingmire said. “So, I think taking both of our expertise and putting it together will provide artists better exposure and a better overall gallery experience.”

Ingmire said she hopes this collaboration is the start of many more between the City of Marquette and the Peter White Public Library.

