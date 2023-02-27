‘Oddfellows Wine Bar’ to open in Iron Mountain next month

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The finishing touches are in the works at a new restaurant in downtown Iron Mountain. Oddfellows Wine Bar has been in the works for three years.

“It took a lot longer than we ever expected it to. We had everything from construction delays to supply chain issues to physically not being able to work here. It has been a real labor of love for the last three years,” said Anna Atanassova, Oddfellows Wine Bar managing partner.

After many delays, Atanassova is excited to announce the restaurant will open next month. The wine bar is expected to create 18 jobs to start, with more openings in the future.

“This bar for me has always been about bringing opportunities to people in this area to work in an industry that is otherwise inaccessible in a national way,” Atanassova said. “We are thrilled to finally have our team at work.”

Oddfellows is a full-service restaurant that offers unique beer and wine drinks not found at other bars in town.

“Our menu in general is extremely seasonal,” Atanassova said. “It really exists to complement our beer and wine list. Then the beer and wine list compliments our food menu. When people hear wine bar, a lot of the time they think it is just a bar where you drink wine. Really, this is a full-service, fine dining restaurant where every single item on the menu has something to do with every single item on the wine list.”

Atanassova said all that is left to do is finish the interior and aesthetics work. The managing partner is excited to share the wine bar with the community next month.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.