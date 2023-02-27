North Star Montessori Academy invites parents to school

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. school invited parents to learn about their kids’ education.

Monday, North Star Montessori Academy hosted an event called Classroom Celebrations. The school invited parents to visit their children’s classrooms. Kids showed off their work while parents learned what their kids are doing and learning in school.

North Star Montessori Academy superintendent, Andrea Ballard, says the event gave parents a chance to get involved in their kids’ education.

“This is a great event because it allows the children to shine in what they’ve been doing here, to be proud of the work they’ve been doing,” said Ballard, “And to really allow parents to get involved in their kid’s education and to become a part of our school community.”

On Wednesday, March 15, North Star Montessori Academy will host an open house for anyone who wants to know more about the school.

