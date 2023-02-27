NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy

Wildpup Molly helps students address their mental health
Wildpup Molly helps students address their mental health(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU students addressed their mental health by spending quality time with furry friends Monday.

The NMU Wildpups visited the Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy. Students could pet and play with six registered therapy dogs from noon until 1:30 p.m. This week, Wildpups Boris, Ramsey, Dixie, Sissy, Willow, and Molly, were joined by Wildcat Butterscotch.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to bring cheer to students and faculty.

“If we can catch anyone even for 5 minutes, it could change the outlook on your day,” said Michelle Andriacchi, NMU Wildpups coordinator. “It can give you a fresh look. You may be having a bad day and it can brighten your day.”

This was the third of seven events the NMU Wildpups will hold in the Lydia Olson Library this semester. The next event will be Thursday, March 16, from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash
The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust

Latest News

The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture is located inside the Peter White Public...
Peter White Public Library, City of Marquette announce Public Gallery Program
Restaurant Week will run March 5-11 in Downtown Marquette.
Preparations underway for Downtown Marquette’s Restaurant Week
Michigan Tech Choir hosts ‘Music for a Sacred Space’ concert and fundraiser
Michigan Tech Choir hosts ‘Music for a Sacred Space’ concert and fundraiser
52nd Walk for Ukraine held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
52nd Walk for Ukraine held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge