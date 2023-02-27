NMU Wildpups visit Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU students addressed their mental health by spending quality time with furry friends Monday.

The NMU Wildpups visited the Lydia Olson Library for animal-assisted therapy. Students could pet and play with six registered therapy dogs from noon until 1:30 p.m. This week, Wildpups Boris, Ramsey, Dixie, Sissy, Willow, and Molly, were joined by Wildcat Butterscotch.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to bring cheer to students and faculty.

“If we can catch anyone even for 5 minutes, it could change the outlook on your day,” said Michelle Andriacchi, NMU Wildpups coordinator. “It can give you a fresh look. You may be having a bad day and it can brighten your day.”

This was the third of seven events the NMU Wildpups will hold in the Lydia Olson Library this semester. The next event will be Thursday, March 16, from 4:30 until 6 p.m.

