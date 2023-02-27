New Bay Cliff Health Camp director looks forward to summer

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. summer therapy camp for children with disabilities will have a new face directing it this summer.

Jessica Manier began her own experience at Bay Cliff Health Camp in 1998 at 3 years old. 25 years later she is now assuming the camp director role this summer.

“35 years in the making and now we are back here,” Manier said. “I have a master’s degree in non-profit management and leadership from Grand Valley State University. This has been my dream job since I was 19.”

Bay Cliff Health Camp is a 7-week program which provides therapy to children with disabilities, all while providing the summer camp experience.

“You are not different. You are just who you are, and you can do anything you put your mind to,” Manier said. “It was really that impact it left on me.” In fact, it left such an impression, that she returned as a counselor in college before entering this role. Now, Manier says she is excited to welcome attendees this summer.

“I wouldn’t be where I am in my life or have accomplished what I have if it wasn’t for Bay Cliff, so I am excited to bring that back, to bring that experience coming full circle from a camper to a counselor, to a unit leader and now being on staff full time,” Manier said. “That’s what it means to me - making dreams come true.”

Manier says she hopes her story inspires others to make a difference.

If you want to become a part of the Bay Cliff staff, there are still summer staff openings. Visit its website to apply or learn more.

