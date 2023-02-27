Michigan’s gas price average increases 2 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across the Upper Peninsula won’t notice much of a difference in gas prices at the pumps, as the state’s average gas price increased two cents since last week.

According to AAA of Michigan, motorists across the state are now paying an average of $3.29 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. Meantime, the national average sits 8 cents higher at $3.37 per gallon. This slight increase is due to spikes in some metro areas coupled with slight price declines in other areas. This price is 18 cents less than this time last month and 24 cents less than this time last year.

As far as gas price averages throughout the Upper Peninsula by county, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.56 per gallon. Meantime, Menominee County has the lowest average at $3.20 per gallon.

