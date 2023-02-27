Michigan Tech Choir hosts ‘Music for a Sacred Space’ concert and fundraiser

LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Choir students gathered in the Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Linden Sunday night. The choir gathered for the “Music for a Sacred Space” concert and fundraiser. The money from the concert went towards St. Vincent De Paul.

Director of the choir Jared Anderson said it’s been 3 years since they put on a concert in front of an audience.

“We’ve been able to sing some concerts in the Rosé,” Anderson said. “But this is the first one we’ve done here in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church since the pandemic.”

Anderson said the grandeur of the church is not the only reason they chose this space.

“Choral singers loves to go into places that are reverberant, you walk into a space and hear it ring around the room,” Anderson said. “So St. Joseph’s is an opportunity for us to sing in a space that this music would be composed for.”

Michigan Tech Senior Caity Weirick said she’s excited to return to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

“I actually transferred to Tech right after the pandemic, so I joined the choir right when we were able to come back in person, and it was so different than it looks right now,” Weirick said. “We had to stand far apart and we were just doing video and audio recordings as our concerts so it’s been really nice to get back in front of an audience again.”

Weirick said the cause this concert supports makes it even more special.

“I think it’s great, I think anything that can go to good causes is awesome,” Weirick said. “I really like that we’re able to also support the community here in Lake Linden and in Houghton and bring people in just to enjoy some music.”

Anderson also said they plan on continuing this concert in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.