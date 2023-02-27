Jocelyn Benson names Aghogho Edevbie MI Deputy Secretary of State

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D).
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Attorney and voting rights activist Aghogho Edevbie will step in as Michigan’s Deputy Secretary of State starting March 6.

A graduate of the University of Michigan Law School, Edevbie has advocated for ballot drop boxes, early voting and protections for election workers. For the last three years, Edevbie has served as the Michigan state director for All Voting is Local, a nonpartisan voting rights organization.

“I am deeply honored to join Secretary Benson and her team supporting Michigan voters and election workers,” said Edevbie. “Our democracy remains strong in Michigan and by working together to make nonpartisan improvements we can ensure democracy prevails for many years to come.”

As Deputy Secretary of State, Edevbie will lead the development and implementation of the administration’s election policy, which includes outreach and education through engagement with state and local elected officials.

