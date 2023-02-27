Heavy wet snow impacting travel through early Tuesday morning

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Roads slippery and sloppy as a Northern Plains system spreads moderate to heavy wet snow over Upper Michigan Monday. Snow amounts will mainly range 3-6″ with around 7″ along the Wisconsin state line. This clears out by early tomorrow morning. Another Northern Plains front enters Wednesday, bringing scattered light to occasionally moderate snow. A low over the Ohio Valley threatens to bring snow chances to the south and eastern counties Friday. Overall the pattern remains slightly above average and quieter for the rest of the week into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow; lightening towards Tuesday morning with patchy freezing drizzle possible; southeast winds 10-20 mph

>Lows: 20s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy early with flurries and drizzle, gradually clearing in the daytime; breezy with westerly winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday, March 1: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to occasionally moderate snow

>Highs: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with lake effect snow over the northeast wind belts; clearing in the daytime

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers south and east; breezy

>Highs: 20s

Saturday & Sunday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of moderate to heavy snow

>Highs: 30s

