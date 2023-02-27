Bay College to host Lunchtime LIVE! St. Paddy’s Day Edition

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College will host local Celtic band Failte’ at a special edition of Lunchtime LIVE! this March.

In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Bay College will host an indoor version of Lunchtime LIVE! Friday, March 17 from 11:30a.m. to 1p.m. Admission to the event is free.

The Café Bay and Wiles Food Services are running lunch specials from 10a.m. until 2p.m., including a grilled reuben sandwich and corned beef with cabbage.

Lunchtime LIVE! St. Paddy’s Day Edition will feature the Celtic band Failte’, a group of local musicians who perform and tell the historical origins of Celtic-inspired songs.

For more information, visit the Bay College Events Calendar.

