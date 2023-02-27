BARCC coalition requests community feedback through 5-county mental health survey

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Building a Resilient Copper Country (BARCC) coalition is hoping to uncover which mental health and substance use disorders the western U.P. is facing and how to address them.

To do that, the group is asking community members in five counties to fill out an anonymous survey called the Hope Survey.

“Our goal with the survey is to gather as much information as we can about mental health issues, substance use disorder, and childhood trauma,” said Western UP Health Department (WUPHD) Healthy Connections Project Director Gail Ploe.

The survey is available to residents in Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon counties.

The coalition is made up of numerous organizations, such as WUPHD, the Copper Country Mental Health Services Institute and U.P Kids.

By learning about the community’s experiences, the coalition hopes that it will teach them how to improve resources.

“We can understand a lot more about what’s needed in our community by finding out what experiences people have had,” continued Ploe. “Have they had difficulty accessing services? Have they struggled in silence like a lot of people do? Does stigma prevent you from reaching out to help? Our hope is that we will be able to use the information to put in place the services that our community tells us are needed.”

The survey is also being encouraged by law enforcement.

Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says the more police know, the more they can help.

“Any time that we can figure out why this is happening, we can help reduce the number of cases that we have and try to reduce that stigma that is involved,” said Pennala.

Roughly 300 people have filled out the survey so far.

It will remain open until April 15.

Participants can also enter a confidential drawing for a $25.00 gift card from one of the coalition’s supporting organizations.

If you live in one of the five participating counties and want to complete the survey, click here.

Paper surveys and a drop-off box are also available at the WUPHD building at 540 Depot St. in Hancock.

