Alger-Marquette Community Action make sure residents have meals ahead of winters

The Meals on Wheels program director says it helps over 60 families with 5,000 meals a month.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - With plenty of snow in the forecast recently, Community Action of Alger-Marquette’s (CAAM) Meals on Wheels program has been busy ensuring its recipients are well-stocked.

Meals on Wheels says it works to provide more than 5,000 meals a month to people in Marquette and Alger Counties regardless of weather.

Ahead of a forecasted winter storm, the program provides three extra frozen meals and three extra shelf meals to their seniors. This way, they have enough food to last in case they get snowed in.

The program’s director says Meals on Wheels is a vital food source because many who utilize the program are unable to leave their homes even after the weather improves.

“Most of our Meals on Wheels clients here for home delivered meals are homebound so they cannot get out of the house,” Oxsanna Stoken CAAM Community Nutrition Services Director said. “Not every senior has a family or friends that can come and help them, take them to the store or pick up extra groceries for them so for many we are their main source of food.”

Stoken says it is looking for fill-in drivers to assist the Meals on Wheels program as well as any donations to help with increased food and gas costs.

