2 injured in overnight Escanaba fire

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two tenants were transported to OSF St. Francis with minor injuries following an early morning fire in Escanaba on Monday.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, emergency crews were dispatched to 302 North 15th Street shortly before 1:00 a.m., for a two-story structure fire. When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were coming from the residence., and soon spread to the second floor of the building.

Officers remained on the scene for several hours and eventually extinguished the fire. The suspected cause is an oxygen tank inside the residence that caught on fire.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted at the scene by the Delta County Sheriff’s Department, Ford River Township Fire Department, DTE, Escanaba City Electric, Delta County Central Dispatch, and Rampart.

