Wildcats Rally Late to Run Past Huskies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The NMU men’s basketball team struggled in the first half and trailed by as many as 11 early in the second half, but a 22-9 run to close out the game emerged the Wildcats as victorious over its 906-rival, 65-57. Max Bjorklund and Dylan Kuehl each posted 15 points to lead the Wildcat attack, with Max Weisbrod right behind at 13 points. Kuehl tacked on an impressive 15 rebounds for a 15-15 double-double effort. Dan Gherezerger had 15 for the Huskies.

NMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but MTU had the next nine to take the lead. The rest of the first half was played largely within a possession or two, but the Huskies held onto the lead through halftime over the Wildcats, leading 32-26.

MTU opened up the second half with seven of the first nine to lead by 11. NMU managed 10 of the next 12 to pull back within a possession at 43-40. The Huskies buried a three with 9:20 to go to go up by five, but that would be about all the MTU offense would see the rest of the way.

NMU ended the game on a 22-9 run, including an 11-0 stretch, holding Michigan Tech to just one three-point make for their only points over an eight-minute stretch. The 65-57 win moved the ‘Cats to 21-7 on the season heading into the GLIAC Tournament.

The Wildcats will be the No.3 seed in the GLIAC Tournament and will host Saginaw Valley State on Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. The Huskies earned the No. 8 seed in the GLIAC Tournament and will travel to No. 1 seed Wisconsin Parkside Wednesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

