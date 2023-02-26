UP students compete in Science Olympiad Regional Tournament at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Three hundred U.P. middle and high school students competed in the annual Science Olympiad Regional Tournament Saturday at NMU.

In this competition, students competed in different STEM-related events (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), and there were 15 teams from various schools taking part.

This competition had something for everyone as there were 47 events. The top teams in this competition advance to the state tournament on April 22 at Michigan State University.

Seaborg Center Program Coordinator and STEM Education Specialist Renee Jewett said the main goal is to get students interested in various STEM fields.

“So maybe something like bridge building right here, learning how to build a bridge that can hold the most weight,” said Jewett. “So, maybe they are going to build the Mackinac bridge in the future so things like that so it’s very real-life hands-on stem education.”

Jewett also said there is a need for employees in fields like science, technology engineering, and math. Click here to learn more about Science Olympiad in the U.P.

