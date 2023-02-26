Trenary hosts 30th Annual Outhouse Classic

These outhouses were placed on skis and pushed through Main Street in Trenary.
These outhouses were placed on skis and pushed through Main Street in Trenary.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. tradition has made its return to an Alger County town.

Trenary hosted their 30th annual Outhouse Classic February 25. Participants crafted outhouses with material on hand and then raced those outhouses. The only requirements for those outhouses are there must be a toilet seat, a push bar and a roll of toilet paper.

The President of the Trenary Outhouse Classic, Mimi Cady, said this event is important to the economy of Trenary.

“This is one of the days that helps break up the monotony of winter it helps bring business to our local businesses,” Cady said. “Because during this time it’s pretty slow around here.”

Cady said people travel from all over to see the race.

“This is one of the best things, everybody loves it, everybody comes from everywhere to be here,” Cady said. “It feels amazing to have that many people show up for this day.”

Operators of the Luck of the Irish Outhouse Erin and Patrick Irwin from Detroit said they used to be viewers of the outhouse races.

“We absolutely love this, we were here last year for the Trenary races,” Erin Irwin said. “And we loved it, so we said we got to come up here and do it ourselves.”

“It’s God’s country, the U.P., who doesn’t want to be here?” Patrick Erwin said.

Both Erin and Patrick Irwin said they plan on returning with some upgrades to their outhouse.

“Maybe some refinements, make us a little more aerodynamic, faster, and having more fun,” Erin Irwin said.

“Next year, we’re going to bring even more people,” Patrick Irwin said. “We need to support the local economy, vacation in Michigan, I love Michigan, so absolutely we’re coming back. How can you not love this?”

Click here to learn more about the Trenary Outhouse Classic.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Generic snow
UPDATE: National Weather Service in Negaunee Township sets daily snowfall record
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest in school meals, safety

Latest News

The Michigan Sheriff Association started a new victim service unit in Marquette County.
Michigan Sheriff Association brings new unit to Marquette county
Attendants wait as DIGS Gastropub for the bus that will take them to the Trenary Outhouse...
Double Trouble Entertainment supports Trenary Outhouse Classic
The Ahmeek Ice Rink is urging the public to donate to their community rink. The rink is...
Ahmeek Ice Rink in need of new boards
Contestants gathered their augers and tents to see if they could catch the biggest fish. They...
The Chassell VFW Post 6507 hosts fishing tournament