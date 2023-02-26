Trenary hosts 30th Annual Outhouse Classic

TRENARY, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. tradition has made its return to an Alger County town.

Trenary hosted their 30th annual Outhouse Classic February 25. Participants crafted outhouses with material on hand and then raced those outhouses. The only requirements for those outhouses are there must be a toilet seat, a push bar and a roll of toilet paper.

The President of the Trenary Outhouse Classic, Mimi Cady, said this event is important to the economy of Trenary.

“This is one of the days that helps break up the monotony of winter it helps bring business to our local businesses,” Cady said. “Because during this time it’s pretty slow around here.”

Cady said people travel from all over to see the race.

“This is one of the best things, everybody loves it, everybody comes from everywhere to be here,” Cady said. “It feels amazing to have that many people show up for this day.”

Operators of the Luck of the Irish Outhouse Erin and Patrick Irwin from Detroit said they used to be viewers of the outhouse races.

“We absolutely love this, we were here last year for the Trenary races,” Erin Irwin said. “And we loved it, so we said we got to come up here and do it ourselves.”

“It’s God’s country, the U.P., who doesn’t want to be here?” Patrick Erwin said.

Both Erin and Patrick Irwin said they plan on returning with some upgrades to their outhouse.

“Maybe some refinements, make us a little more aerodynamic, faster, and having more fun,” Erin Irwin said.

“Next year, we’re going to bring even more people,” Patrick Irwin said. “We need to support the local economy, vacation in Michigan, I love Michigan, so absolutely we’re coming back. How can you not love this?”

