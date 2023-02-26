Sunny skies brings out thousands for American Birkebeiner races

HAYWARD, WI. -- When most people hear the word snow, they grimace, but for skiers at the 49th American Birkebeiner races, it was just what they wanted.

“I just felt happy the whole time which I think is what you want,” said Christine Balisteri and Nick Vita, both of whom competed in this year’s Skate 50K.

Balisteri and Nick Vita aren’t strangers to North America’s largest cross-country skiing race.

This is Balisteri’s third time racing and Vita’s second.

They said they were happily surprised by the trail conditions this year.

“It was cold and really packed down which is great for skate skiing,” said Vita.

“You weren’t sinking in too much as you skied along which was great,” Balisteri said. “It wasn’t slushy and the turns you didn’t wipe out in because it wasn’t icy.”

Just days after snow and freezing temperatures, they said the sun came out just in time.

“It’s freezing and people are standing outside and cheering on all their friends,” Balisteri said.

The sunny sky was great for the thousands of spectators lining the fences while they cheered for their friends and family.

“I think living in Minnesota, or Wisconsin, or Michigan, it’s nice to see everyone come out,” said Robert Alleva, an ambassador for the American Birkebeiner. “That excites me.”

The sun made the race even better for those gliding their way from Cable, Wisconsin, to Hayward.

“It just sort of brightens everything up,” said Alleva. “It sort of goes hand-in-hand with skiing. I think it was really a blessing.”

Making this year’s American Birkebeiner for Balisteri and Vita, one they won’t forget.

“I call this the Boston Marathon of cross-country skiing,” said Balisteri. “There is just energy everywhere, good midwestern folks that are really happy, and it’s all walks of ages.”

The results for the 2023 Birkie Classic 53K and Skate 50K are in.

For the Birkie Skate:

1st: David Norris - Colorado

2nd: Gerard Agnellet - France

3rd: Francis Izquierdo-Bernier - Canada

For the Birkie Classic:

1st: Scott Hill - Canada

2nd: Ian Torchia - Michigan

3rd: Evan Wetzel - Wisconsin

