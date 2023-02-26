Snow River Resort hosts USSA competition for spot in regional championships

Those who qualify for Rocky Mountain Regional Championship will compete at Taos Ski Valley in...
Those who qualify for Rocky Mountain Regional Championship will compete at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico March 26 and 27.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Snow River Resort in Wakefield Township hosted the qualifying race for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Rocky Central Mountain Regional Championship on Sunday.

The racers who competed are a part of the Central Division which encompasses the Midwest.

“These athletes are trying to qualify for the Rocky Central Championship,” U.S. Ski and Snowboard Rocky Central Regional Development Darlene Nolting said. “The Rock Mountain Division is Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and these two divisions come together for regional championships.”

There were 320 boys and girls competing in two age groups: the U14 which is ages 12 and 13 and U16 which contains 14 and 15-year-olds.

“On the U16 side, which is the side I am watching, is Super-G,” Notling said. “It is the Midwest version of Super-G. It is super fun, the kids will throw it down the mountain going as they can, so I am looking forward to watching them.”

The Snow River Resort Product Sales and Marketing Manager Kyle Brasch says the event is important for the entire Wakefield community.

“The amount of people it brings for the region, the local hotels, food and beverage, everything in the area it is really important,” Barsch said. “For the hill itself the kids here are the future skiers, so it is important.”

U16 racer Caden Burns, who is competing in the Super-G, says he is hunting for more than just a spot in the finals.

“I am kind of hunting for the overall trophy, so I think I have to get out here and really preform in the Super-G in order to get that. Other than that, it is all just really fun,” Burns said.

The Rocky Mountain Regional Championship will take place at Taos Ski Valley in New Mexico March 26 and 27.

