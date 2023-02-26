Moderate snow Monday with more on the way Wednesday

The main story for this week is chances of snow on the way for Monday and Wednesday. The system for Monday has diminished in some capacity and amounts are less compared to Saturday’s models. Current snow amounts are ranging from 3-6 inches with another snow system in the forecast for Wednesday. A system from the west will affect the region starting Wednesday morning and last for a majority of the day.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; snow showers start in the afternoon and last throughout most of the day

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Isolated snow chances in the morning; decreasing clouds in the afternoon

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s; isolated Mid 30s possible

Wednesday: Snow showers that come from the west in the morning; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated lake effect snow along NW wind belts in the morning

>Highs: Mid to High 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow showers possible

>Highs: 20s

