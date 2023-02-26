Michigan Sheriffs’ Association brings victim services training to Marquette County

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Sheriffs’ Association Victim Services Program offered a training session Saturday.

This offered new learning for local first responders and volunteers. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said he was happy to see people learn how to respond to traumatic events.

“We are training them to help them get references or resources to help the victims of these different situations,” said Zyburt.

Zyburt said that normally on a crime scene, law enforcement officers have a lot of things to take care of. In most situations, the victim is left on their own. Zyburt believes this training helps put the focus back on the victim.

“You’re spending time with them helping with everything from funeral preparation or getting ahold of resources,” said Zyburt. “They come out to the scene and kind of help the victims so that officers can go on and do their jobs.”

Zyburt also said a majority of the local volunteers are retired and have some free time. This is their way of serving their community.

Trainee and local pastor Erica Thomas says she learned that working with a crime victim has more moving parts than anyone could imagine.

“About how crime scene investigation and medical examiners work and again how we can be supportive of survivors or victims as they go through perhaps losing someone or the questions they may be asking after some sort of crisis,” said Thomas. “So that we can give them some answers or help find the people that know the answers to their questions.”

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said this training is important because you never know when you might become a crime victim yourself.

