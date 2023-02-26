Double Trouble Entertainment supports Trenary Outhouse Classic

Attendants wait as DIGS Gastropub for the bus that will take them to the Trenary Outhouse...
Attendants wait as DIGS Gastropub for the bus that will take them to the Trenary Outhouse Classic.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Double Trouble Entertainment continues to support an Upper Peninsula tradition.

February 25 was the day of the Trenary Outhouse Classic, and Double Trouble Entertainment brought a bus of people from Marquette to the event. For forty dollars, attendants would get a ride to and from the Trenary Outhouse Classic, refreshments, swag, and entry into the races.

One of the co-owners for Double Trouble Entertainment Bill Digneit said it’s important to support these Upper Peninsula Traditions.

“It’s who we are, it’s that SISU spirit, it’s that Yooper-ness that we all love, we all take pride in, and we got to carry these traditions on, and foster new ones,” Digneit said. “But we really want to make sure that people come out, see what these great towns have to offer and it’s just a fun way to learn about Trenary and those small businesses that are there.”

Double Trouble Entertainment has supported the Trenary Outhouse Classic for 15 years, and plans on supporting them in the future.

Digneit also said this bus ride was to ensure people could have a good time, but also get home safely.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Generic snow
UPDATE: National Weather Service in Negaunee Township sets daily snowfall record
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan).
Gov. Whitmer signs bill to invest in school meals, safety

Latest News

The Michigan Sheriff Association started a new victim service unit in Marquette County.
Michigan Sheriff Association brings new unit to Marquette county
These outhouses were placed on skis and pushed through Main Street in Trenary.
Trenary hosts 30th Annual Outhouse Classic
The Ahmeek Ice Rink is urging the public to donate to their community rink. The rink is...
Ahmeek Ice Rink in need of new boards
Contestants gathered their augers and tents to see if they could catch the biggest fish. They...
The Chassell VFW Post 6507 hosts fishing tournament