Double Trouble Entertainment supports Trenary Outhouse Classic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Double Trouble Entertainment continues to support an Upper Peninsula tradition.

February 25 was the day of the Trenary Outhouse Classic, and Double Trouble Entertainment brought a bus of people from Marquette to the event. For forty dollars, attendants would get a ride to and from the Trenary Outhouse Classic, refreshments, swag, and entry into the races.

One of the co-owners for Double Trouble Entertainment Bill Digneit said it’s important to support these Upper Peninsula Traditions.

“It’s who we are, it’s that SISU spirit, it’s that Yooper-ness that we all love, we all take pride in, and we got to carry these traditions on, and foster new ones,” Digneit said. “But we really want to make sure that people come out, see what these great towns have to offer and it’s just a fun way to learn about Trenary and those small businesses that are there.”

Double Trouble Entertainment has supported the Trenary Outhouse Classic for 15 years, and plans on supporting them in the future.

Digneit also said this bus ride was to ensure people could have a good time, but also get home safely.

