CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
A set up at Third Coast Pizzeria for Carson Needham
‘I just want to thank everybody’: Marquette pizzeria holds fundraiser for family
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
Victim training that took place at the Chocolay Fire Hall in Harvey.
Michigan Sheriffs’ Association brings victim services training to Marquette County