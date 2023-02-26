Ahmeek Ice Rink in need of new boards

AHMEEK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ahmeek community ice rink is in need of repairs.

This community staple is urging the public to donate to the rink. According to the rink manager, any business that donates a significant amount will get an advertisement on the new boards. Any individual that donates will get a wooden plaque on the wall. The rink is completely handmade, and it is 100 percent volunteer based.

The rink manager says it’s a place for the kids to have safe and clean fun.

“This is a wonderful, clean, safe environment for the children of this community, and not only Allouez Township. We’ve got people coming from Houghton, Hancock, everywhere,” said Ronald “Ace” Laurie, Ahmeek Ice Rink manager. “My kids grew up here when they were younger, and now they’re in their forties. I’ve got grandchildren. I’ve got two of them out on the ice right now.”

The Ahmeek Ice Rink is urging the community to help this rink continue on for generations to come.

