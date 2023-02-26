52nd Walk for Ukraine held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As the war in Ukraine continues, members of the community in Houghton continued to show their support.

The Walk for Ukraine took place Sunday at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge and was put on by Yoopers for Ukraine. Attendees walked across the bridge to show their continued support of Ukraine. This was the 52nd walk since the war started.

The Founder of Yoopers for Ukraine Nadija Packauskas said events like these bring hope to citizens and soldiers in Ukraine.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve had multiple messages at the very beginning of this saying, ‘Oh where is Houghton? Is it a big city? How can you do this for us?’” Packauskas said. “Because they’ve seen us in the snow more than not, and the children, one of the children had been in a bunker for two and a half months, hadn’t been outside once and saw us walking across the bridge.”

Organizers say if anyone wants to support Ukraine, having a conversation over the dinner table is an excellent start.

Click here to learn more about Yooper for Ukraine.

