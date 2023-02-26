52nd Walk for Ukraine held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge

Attendees marched across the bridge with Ukraine flags and signs showing their continued...
Attendees marched across the bridge with Ukraine flags and signs showing their continued support of the country.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As the war in Ukraine continues, members of the community in Houghton continued to show their support.

The Walk for Ukraine took place Sunday at the Portage Lake Lift Bridge and was put on by Yoopers for Ukraine. Attendees walked across the bridge to show their continued support of Ukraine. This was the 52nd walk since the war started.

The Founder of Yoopers for Ukraine Nadija Packauskas said events like these bring hope to citizens and soldiers in Ukraine.

“As a matter of fact, we’ve had multiple messages at the very beginning of this saying, ‘Oh where is Houghton? Is it a big city? How can you do this for us?’” Packauskas said. “Because they’ve seen us in the snow more than not, and the children, one of the children had been in a bunker for two and a half months, hadn’t been outside once and saw us walking across the bridge.”

Organizers say if anyone wants to support Ukraine, having a conversation over the dinner table is an excellent start.

Click here to learn more about Yooper for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
A set up at Third Coast Pizzeria for Carson Needham
‘I just want to thank everybody’: Marquette pizzeria holds fundraiser for family
Arizona authorities say a pickup truck crashed into multiple cyclists, killing two of them...
Police: 2 dead, 11 cyclists hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Arizona

Latest News

Those who qualify for Rocky Mountain Regional Championship will compete at Taos Ski Valley in...
Snow River Resort hosts USSA competition for spot in regional championships
Whitmer budget hopes to increase number of new police officers
Whitmer budget hopes to increase number of new police officers
‘It’s just devastating:’ Ukrainian support events held across MTU after one year of Russian...
‘It’s just devastating:’ Ukrainian support events held across MTU after one year of Russian invasion
Chassell VFW Post 6507 hosts fishing tournament
Chassell VFW Post 6507 hosts fishing tournament