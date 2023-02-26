1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash

(MGN)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Lower Michigan woman was injured Saturday in a snowmobile crash in Marquette County.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Trail 8, just west of County Road NC in Sands Township, around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say a Genesse County woman was thrown from her snowmobile when she misjudged an intersection and hit a snowbank. She had lower back and right arm pain.

The snowmobiler was taken to UP Health System - Marquette for her injuries.

Deputies were assisted by Sands Township Fire, UPHS EMS, the Michigan DNR and other snowmobilers that helped transport deputies to the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

