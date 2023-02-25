Wildcats score 3 straight goals for comeback win at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan doubled up Bowling Green on Friday night to control its home ice fate after Bemidji State fell at St. Thomas.

The Northern Michigan University hockey team traveled to Bowling Green, Ohio to meet the Falcons for their final regular season series and started the weekend the way they wanted, winning game one by a score of 4-2 in comeback fashion. Click here for a full recap.

Game two is at 7:07 p.m. eastern time Saturday in Ohio.

The CCHA regular season ends Saturday night.

