Whitmer budget hopes to increase number of new police officers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Whitmer has put out a budget recommendation that shows an increase in funding for the Michigan State Police Department and law enforcement across the state.

A majority of the budget will also go towards giving future policy offers the best-advanced training. Michigan State Police Eighth District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said he’s excited about this $9,000,000 budget because it will bring many great things.

“One of the big highlights in this year’s budget is the $9,000,000 budget increase for the Michigan State Police to run another trooper recruit school. We are constantly hiring troopers right now we are looking for qualified applicants at every post across the Upper Peninsula and across the state.”

Giannunzio stated this budget is an attempt to try and attract more Michiganders to work in law enforcement.

