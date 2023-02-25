Whitmer budget hopes to increase number of new police officers

Michigan State Police.
Michigan State Police.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Whitmer has put out a budget recommendation that shows an increase in funding for the Michigan State Police Department and law enforcement across the state.

A majority of the budget will also go towards giving future policy offers the best-advanced training. Michigan State Police Eighth District Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said he’s excited about this $9,000,000 budget because it will bring many great things.

“One of the big highlights in this year’s budget is the $9,000,000 budget increase for the Michigan State Police to run another trooper recruit school. We are constantly hiring troopers right now we are looking for qualified applicants at every post across the Upper Peninsula and across the state.”

Giannunzio stated this budget is an attempt to try and attract more Michiganders to work in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cropped Photo: Benchapple / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0
Houghton facing ‘potentially devastating’ property tax appeal by Walmart
Ian Goldi, 39, has been missing since Jan. 29
Iron Mountain man disappears on way to visit family; police seek information
The program could help nearly a third of all veterans receive benefits.
Veterans Affairs encourages those who have served to utilize PACT Act
Former West Iron County teacher arrested for delivery of marijuana to a minor
One section of an east-bound lane of US-41 is closed for a crash.
All lanes of US-41 in Marquette Township back open following minor crash

Latest News

Yevheniia, Ihor, Arkadil, and Zlata Bilan.
Ukrainian refugee family reflects on being in America for one year
A set up at Third Coast Pizzeria for Carson Needham
‘I just want to thank everybody’: Marquette pizzeria holds fundraiser for family
These included a silent vigil from the Yoopers for Ukraine organization at Husky Square, and a...
‘It’s just devastating:’ Ukrainian support events held across MTU after one year of Russian invasion
‘Spring means flowers’: Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares for opening day
‘Spring means flowers’: Chenier’s Greenhouse prepares for opening day