Ukrainian refugee family reflects on being in America for one year

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Since July, the Bilan family has been living in the Sanctuary of the Crossroads Christian Fellowship of Marquette.

It’s a reality they never imagined, having to leave behind their home or risk being caught in the middle of a war zone.

“Because our life was totaled and destroyed in one moment and now, in spite of that fact,” said Bilan. “We are staying here in a safe place for our family and our kids all our thoughts, and our hearts are still there.”

The Bilans traveled to Marquette with the help of the church and its fundraising efforts. Yevheniia, her husband Ihor and their twin children Arkadil and Zlata are from Sumy, Ukraine which is just 30 kilometers from the Russian border.

It was one of the first areas attacked by Russia. A year later, Bilan said the family still has friends and family suffering in Ukraine.

“Three of my husband’s cousins are now on the front lines front line defending Ukraine,” said Bilan. “All our parents are still in Ukraine and are still in our native city.”

Yevheniia said many families who are still there don’t have basic things like electricity which means no heat in the winter. She also stated that while the family is grateful to be in America and safe, life as a refugee is not an easy transition.

“Just imagine one day all your achievements like a business career a house, plans about kids’ future education, and sports were just canceled,” said Bilan.

Yevheniia said even though the community has made this transition easier, they still face obstacles.

“In culture, in communication, with people in behavior,” said Bilan. “In medical and educational approaches, so it’s different.”

She also went on to say that this war has made her realize how much we should value peace.

“Peace is like health. When you have it, you are unconscious of it, but when you lose it, you start to appreciate it,” said Bilan.

The Bilan family said it is easy to become desensitized to war while watching it on TV. However, they hope people remember the real and devastating impact it has on lives.

