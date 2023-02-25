Tech will play for CCHA crown after Friday shutout

MANKATO, Minn. (WLUC) - No. 11 Michigan Tech shutout No. 12 Minnesota State 2-0 Friday to stay alive in the race for the MacNaughton Cup.

The two teams will play for the CCHA Regular Season Title on Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in the final game before playoffs.

“It was a typical win for us,” Coach Joe Shawhan said. “It starts from the goaltender on out with timely scoring and a great penalty kill.

“It’s winner take all tomorrow night.”

Blake Pietila stopped all 35 shots he faced for his school-record ninth shutout of the season and Tech-record 19th career shutout. It was his seventh Friday night shutout of the season, as the Huskies blanked the Mavs for the first time in Mankato since November 2003.

“We knew what was on the line and that we had to give ourselves a chance to play for the trophy tomorrow,” Blake said. “Whenever you can make some big saves early you can build confidence and then wait for your team to get one for you.”

After a scoreless first two periods, Kyle Kukkonen broke the ice with his team-leading 15th goal of the season 3:43 into the third. Logan Pietila won the faceoff back to Evan Orr. Kukkonen beat his defender to the rebound and whacked in the eventual game-winner.

“We ran a faceoff play,” Kukkonen said. “I was able to get away from my guy a little bit and just got the rebound and snuck it in.”

Logan Pietila and Ryland Mosley went in on a 2-on-0 breakaway moments after the goal but couldn’t find a two-goal lead.

MSU (20-12-1, 15-9-1 CCHA) pulled its goaltender with 1:44 left. Logan Pietila made it 2-0 10 seconds later with an empty net goal from his own defensive end for his 11th of the season. Ryland Mosley and Brett Thorne assisted on the play.

The Mavs then got a late power play and went 6-on-4 with the extra attacker, but Blake made three saves down the stretch to seal the shutout—the first for MSU at home since January 2019 against Lake Superior State.

Blake Pietila made eight saves in the first period, 14 in the second, and 13 in the third for his 56th career win. He stopped Ondrej Pavel on a shorthanded breakaway early in the second and also stoned Cade Borchardt on a breakaway later in the period.

“Blake is phenomenal,” Kukkonen added. “You could tell he was locked in since Monday. He’s a big game player, and having him back there is amazing.”

Shots were 35-25 in favor of the Mavs. Keenan Rancier had 23 saves for the home team.

Tech was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Huskies improved to 22-8-4 overall and 15-6-4 in the CCHA. Tech is also 12-4-1 on the road, and the 22 wins rank fourth nationally.

The puck drops at 7:07 p.m. Eastern in the regular season finale on Saturday.

“I think this weekend really prepares us for the playoffs,” Pietila said. “I’ve never had a chance to play for the MacNaughton Cup, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow and will be ready for it.”

“We all knew what was at stake coming into the weekend,” Kukkonen added. “We’ve been proving people wrong all season, and we need to stick to the system and do the little things tomorrow. They’re a great team and we’re a great team. It’s going to be another battle.”

The Mavs will honor their seniors before the game and there will be a trophy presentation on the ice after the game for the winner.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.