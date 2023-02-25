Mild weekend with wet snow Monday

Calm conditions are in the forecast for most of this weekend but some areas near Lake Superior could see isolated snow Sunday morning. Chances of snow increase by Monday with a moderate system looking to bring mixed precipitation and wet snow. Because of the warmer air roads are likely to be sloppy and slick because of the varied types of precipitation. Most of next week we could see light to moderate scattered snow showers.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Low to High 20s

Monday: Wet snow starts in the morning and becomes widespread by the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 20s to Low 30s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow showers in the morning

>Highs: High 20s to Low 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds throughout the day; snow showers possible in the evening

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers in the afternoon

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; chances of isolated snow showers

>Highs: 20s

